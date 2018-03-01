March 10, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Fred T & the Band midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Dustin Moulder

Georgia Blue, Madison - Chad Wesley

Hal & Mal's - Liza Anne & Sun Seeker 8 p.m. $10

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Ben Peyton 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Jay Wadsworth 7-10:30 p.m.

Lucky Town - Sippin' Saturday feat. Brother Oliver 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Martin's - The Vamps 20th Anniversary Show 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Steele Heart 1-5 p.m.; Keys vs. Strings 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Chase Tyler Band 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Crawfish Boil feat. Acoustic Crossroads w/ Andrew Pates 1-4 p.m. $15 at gate; Bucktown All-Stars 4-8 p.m.; Ian Faith 8 p.m.-1 a.m.; Ron Etheridge 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Soulshine, Flowood - Jordan Owens 7-10 p.m.

Spacecamp - The Evening Attraction w/ Fides & Total Betty 8-11 p.m. $7

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Robert Kimbrough Sr. 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.