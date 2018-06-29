 July 21, 2018 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

July 21, 2018 - Saturday

By JFP Staff Friday, June 29, 2018 10:53 a.m. CDT
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Skip MacDonald 7-9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Stevie J Blues midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Sister Lucille 9 p.m.

Jose's, Pearl - Travis Dunlap 6-9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Todd Thompson & the Lucky Hand Blues Band 7-10:30 p.m.

LD's Kitchen, Vicksburg - Summer Wolfe & the MS Players 8 p.m.-midnight $10

Majestic Burger - Carole & the Coolhands 6-8:30 p.m.

Martin's - Flow Tribe 10 p.m. $15

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Live Music 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

