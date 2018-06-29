July 20, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Burgers & Blues - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6-10 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Club 43, Canton - Trademark & Burnham Road 9 p.m.
Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Big Earl from Pearl 7-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Johnnie B. & Ms. Iretta midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Big Smo 9 p.m. $20 advance $30 door
Iron Horse Grill - Joe Carroll & Cooper Miles 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Faze 4 Dance Band 7-10:30 p.m.
Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Lounge 114 - Mike Rob & the 601 Band 9 p.m.
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Brian Smith 7-10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Live Music 8:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
