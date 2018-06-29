 July 19, 2018 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Bonny Blair's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Jimmy "Duck" Holmes 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Phil & Trace 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Majestic Burger - Hunter Gibson 6-8:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

The South Warehouse - "Diamonds & Dogtags" feat. Vasti Jackson 6 p.m. $125-$1,200

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Live Music 7-10:30 p.m.

