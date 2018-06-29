July 14, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
District at Eastover - "The Market" feat. Burt Byler 4-8 p.m. free
Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Joe Carroll 6:30-8:30 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Smokestack Lightnin' midnight $10
The Flamingo - Marcel P. Black, Dolla Black, Vitamin Cea, Timaal Bradford, Scottie Pimpen & SoleLab BR 8 p.m.-midnight $5 advance $8 door
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Jackson Gypsies 7-10 p.m. free
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Chris Gill 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Jay Wadsworth 7-10:30 p.m.
Last Call - DJ Energizer, DJ Fortress & DJ Twilight 9 p.m.
LD's Kitchen, Vicksburg - Todd Thompson & Lucky Hand Blues Band 8 p.m.-midnight $10
Martin's - South Jones w/ Waterworks Curve 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Southern Komfort Brass Band 9 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus