 July 14, 2018 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

July 14, 2018 - Saturday

By JFP Staff Friday, June 29, 2018 10:47 a.m. CDT
0

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

District at Eastover - "The Market" feat. Burt Byler 4-8 p.m. free

Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Joe Carroll 6:30-8:30 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Smokestack Lightnin' midnight $10

The Flamingo - Marcel P. Black, Dolla Black, Vitamin Cea, Timaal Bradford, Scottie Pimpen & SoleLab BR 8 p.m.-midnight $5 advance $8 door

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Jackson Gypsies 7-10 p.m. free

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Chris Gill 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Jay Wadsworth 7-10:30 p.m.

Last Call - DJ Energizer, DJ Fortress & DJ Twilight 9 p.m.

LD's Kitchen, Vicksburg - Todd Thompson & Lucky Hand Blues Band 8 p.m.-midnight $10

Martin's - South Jones w/ Waterworks Curve 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Southern Komfort Brass Band 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »