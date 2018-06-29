 July 13, 2018 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

July 13, 2018 - Friday

By JFP Staff Friday, June 29, 2018
0

1908 Provisions - Andrew Pates 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Dagnabbit 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Drago's - Larry Brewer 6-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - The Molly Ringwalds 9 p.m. $25 advance $30 door

F. Jones Corner - Kern Pratt midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - The Kats 7-10 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Casey Phillips 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers 7-10:30 p.m.

Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

Lounge 114 - Adrena Johnson 9 p.m.

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Barry Leach 7-10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Lady L 8:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

