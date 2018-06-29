July 13, 2018 - Friday

1908 Provisions - Andrew Pates 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Dagnabbit 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Drago's - Larry Brewer 6-9 p.m.
Duling Hall - The Molly Ringwalds 9 p.m. $25 advance $30 door
F. Jones Corner - Kern Pratt midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - The Kats 7-10 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Casey Phillips 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers 7-10:30 p.m.
Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Lounge 114 - Adrena Johnson 9 p.m.
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Barry Leach 7-10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Lady L 8:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
