July 12, 2018 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Friday, June 29, 2018 10:45 a.m. CDT
1908 Provisions - Babs Wood 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Claiborne Park - "Hip-Hop in the Park" feat. Amanda Furdge, 5th Child, Vitamin Cea & Jo'De Boy 6-8 p.m. free

F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio 7-9:30 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Brian Jones 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Scott Turner Trio 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Majestic Burger - Scott Stricklin 6-8:30 p.m.

Monsour's, Vicksburg - Simpatico 7-11 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - "Malaco 50 Year Gospel Celebration" feat. Fred Hammond, Tina Campbell, Bishop Paul Morton, Tasha Page Lockhart, Earnest Pugh & more 6 p.m. $35-$85

Underground 119 - Live Music 7-10:30 p.m.

