Marble Masterpieces

Whether you like coffee, painting or just need something to put stuff in, mugs can come in pretty handy. Sadly, sometimes they can look a little boring. Why not make them prettier using just a few things you may have lying around the house? Here's an easy DIY if you're feeling a little creative.

Materials

Fingernail polish (as many colors as you want)

Water

Disposable container

Tooth picks

Masking tape

Dishwasher-safe acrylic sealer

Sponge brush (optional)

Directions