Fireworks and Festivities

22nd Annual Watermelon Classic

The annual Farm Bureau Watermelon Classic will be at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum (1152 Lakeland Drive) on Wednesday, July 4, starting at 7:30 a.m. The event will kick off with a 5K run and walk, followed by the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi One Mile Wellness Fun Run.

Participants will receive watermelon and drinks after the races, and prizes are available for the winners of age categories, teams and more.

Packet pick-up for the event will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 27, at the museum. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Fourth of July at the Hilton Jackson

The Hilton Jackson is offering a Fourth of July package that includes a one-night stay with complimentary WiFi, a breakfast buffet, a holiday lunch and late check out. Packages start at $139 for up to two adults and two children, with a $10 charge for each additional person. For more information, call 601-957-2800 or visit bit.ly/HiltonFourthofJuly.

Red, White and Blue at the Zoo

The Jackson Zoo will offer $4 admission to visitors wearing red, white and blue as part of their clothing or hair. Participants must be wearing all three colors to qualify for the promotion. The event will also feature food from Back Yard Burgers. For more information, visit jacksonzoo.org or find the event on Facebook.

Mississippi Braves Fireworks Show

The Mississippi Braves baseball team will put on a "Super-sized Independence Day Fireworks Show" at Trustmark Park (1 Braves Way, Pearl) on Wednesday, July 4, after the Braves' game against the Biloxi Shuckers. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the game begins at 7 p.m. The fireworks show begins as soon as the game ends. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 601-932-8788, or visit mississippibraves.com or the Mississippi Braves Facebook page.

29th Annual July 4 Family Fireworks Extravaganza

Traceway Park (328 Cynthia Road, Clinton) will host its 29th annual July 4 Family Fireworks Extravaganza from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The event will feature live music from Troy Laz and the 2 Hipnotic Band, a Play World area for children and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Parking is $10 per vehicle. Gates for parking will open at 4 p.m. For more information, visit clintonms.org or find the event on Facebook.

The Town of Livingston Independence Day Celebration

The Town of Livingston (Highway 463 and Highway 22, Madison County) will host a free Independence Day celebration starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3. The event will feature a firework show, live music from the band U.S. and more. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the music starts at 6 p.m. Guests can bring lawn chairs, but no coolers are allowed. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Fireworks Extravaganza

The City of Jackson Department of Parks and Recreation will host the Fourth of July celebration at Smith-Wills Stadium (1200 Lakeland Drive) starting at 5 p.m. The event features a fireworks show, live music, dance performances, food and drink vendors, and more. Gates open at 5 p.m., and fireworks start at 7 p.m.

For more information, find the event on Facebook.

'Celebrating America' Concert

The Mississippi Wind Symphony will host a "Celebrating America" concert at St. Joseph Catholic School (308 New Mannsdale Road, Madison) on Tuesday, July 3, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature pieces from American composers such as David Gillingham, Chris Pilsner, Norman Dello Joio, Jack Stamp, John Williams and John Philip Sousa. The guest conductor is David Gregory, music director for the Georgia Wind Symphony. For more information, call 601-925-3440 or email serio@mc.edu.

Celebrate America Balloon Glow

The 28th annual Celebrate America Balloon Glow is Friday, June 29, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at North Park Mall (1200 E. County Line Road, Ridgeland). The event serves as the opening for the Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Race and Festival.

The glow will have more than 20 hot-air balloons, and the event also includes performances from Luckenbach and Dylan Scott. The celebration will have food, a kids' carnival, a fireworks show and more. The Celebrate America Balloon Glow is free and open to the public.

For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Independence Showdown at Mississippi Coliseum

Metro PCS will host the eighth annual Independence Showdown Battle of the Bands at the Mississippi Coliseum (1207 Mississippi St.) on Saturday, June 30. The event begins at 4 p.m. and will feature Mississippi's Alumni All Star Band competing against marching bands from Michigan, Alabama, Ohio, Louisiana, Tennessee and Georgia. General admission is $20, and VIP admission is $30. For more information, visit eventbrite.com or find the event on Facebook.

Independence Celebration on the Rez

Old Trace Park (137 Old Park Trail, Ridgeland) and Lakeshore Park (1112 North Shore Pkwy., Brandon) will host an Independence Day celebration from 4-9 p.m. on Saturday, June 30. The event will include a kid's play zone, military displays, a car show, live music and fireworks. It is free to the public. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Nandy's Candy (1220 E. Northside Drive, Suite 380, 601-362-9553, nandyscandy.com)

Nandy's Candy will sell candy apples, chocolate stars with red, white and blue sprinkles, and white chocolate-covered popcorn drizzled with red and blue-colored chocolate during the week of July 4. The business will also offer a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the business' Captain America snowball, which is a New Orleans-style snowball with red, white and blue stripes of strawberry, wedding cake and blue bubblegum flavors. Nandy's will be closed July 4.

Campbell's Bakery (3013 N. State St., 601-362-4628; 123 Jones St., 769-300-2790; campbellsbakery.ms)

Campbell's will have red, white and blue teacakes, petit fours and three-layer cakes for sale the week of July 4. The bakery is closed on July 4.

Hickory Pit (1491 Canton Mart Road, 601-956-7079)

For Fourth of July, Hickory Pit will have pies, cakes and party packs, along with catering. For more information, find the business on Facebook.

This is not a complete list. See and add more at jfp.ms/fourthofjuly2018.