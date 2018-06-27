Houses require work, whether it's dealing with leaky pipes and faucets or unsightly pest problems, or heating and air conditioning, and everything in between. When you need help in dealing with a house problem, it's best to call a professional. That's where Best of Jackson: Home Improvement can help. Here are this year's winners and finalists.

Best Contractor; Best Roofers: Watkins Construction and Roofing

3940 Highway 80 W., 601-966-8233, watkinsconstructininc.com

Michael Dier says the last year for the 2018 Best Contractor and Best Roofers, Watkins Construction and Roofing, has been one of giving back to the community and serving others.

The company gave away two roofs this year, one to a Jackson veteran through the "Roof Deployment Project" with Owens Corning and Platinum Preferred Contractors, and one through Watkins' "No Roof Left Behind" campaign.

"We enjoy giving to the city that does so much for us and have even more community roof projects planned in the coming months," he says.

Watkins specializes in roofing installation and repair, and offers metal, copper-tile and shingle roofing options. The company also offers roof coating, restoration, and wind and waterproofing, roof inspection and consulting services, and more.

Watkins Construction and Roofing also offers a 24-hour answering service during off hours. For more information, visit watkinsconstructioninc.com. —Dustin Cardon

Best Contractor Finalists: Arrow Remodeling (601-898-9308, arrowremodeling.com) / Hemphill Construction Company (1858 Highway 49 S., Florence, 601-932-2060, hemphillconstruction.com) / InVision Construction (1138 Weems St., Pearl, 601-376-9654, invisionconstructionllc.com) / Jeremy's Perfect Finish (864 Foley St., 662-934-0062, jeremysperfectfinish.com) / Round 'Da House Home Repairs (127 E. Ford St., Suite B, Ridgeland, 601-983-8669, rounddahouse.com)

Best Roofers Finalists: Complete Exteriors, LLC (4725 Highway 80 E., Pearl, 601-202-4107, complete exteriorsms.com) / Deep South Roofing (3845 Interstate 55 S., 601-346-8144, deepsouthroofing.com) / Josh Neal Roofing and Restoration, LLC (108 Trailbridge Bend, Canton, 601-573-1364) / Ready2Roof (1888 Main St., Suite 159, Madison, 2052 MS-471, Brandon, 601-573,1160, ready2roof.com) / Strength Roofing and Siding (710 Ridgewood Road, Ridgewood, 601-373-7254, streghtroofingandsiding.com)

Best Gardening Center: Callaway's Yard & Garden

839 Pear Orchard Road, Ridgeland, 601-957-1731; 259 Calhoun Station Pkwy., Madison, 601-859-5444, callawaysonline.com

This year's winner for Best Gardening Center, Callaway's Yard & Garden has been a family-owned and operated business since Robert Moody and Lorene Callaway opened the doors to the first location in Jackson in 1954. The couple wanted to serve their area with some of the best gardening supplies and services in the metro area, and within three years they had done just that, when they moved and opened the Ridgeland location.

Their son, David Callaway, eventually took over the business with his wife, Betty Callaway. The two are still involved, with Betty mostly contributing to the Christmas store. The couple's children, daughter Alison Callaway Richardson, son Brint Callaway and daughter-in-law Annette Callaway, still work with the business to this day.

Callaway's recently opened a new location in Gluckstadt. Both locations still strive to serve their customers with the best gardening and outdoor living supplies, such as plants and various greenery, outdoor furniture and decor, grills and barbecue supplies, landscaping services and more. —Kristina Domitrovich

Finalists: Green Oak (5009 Old Canton Road, 601-956-5017; 1067 Highland Colony Parkway Suite E, Ridgeland, 601-707-9440, greenoakms.com) / Hutto's (1320 Ellis Ave., 601-973-2277) / Lakeland Yard and Garden (4210 Lakeland Drive, Flowood, 601-939-7304, lakelandyardandgarden.com) / Martinson's Garden Works (650 Highway 51, Ridgeland, 601-856-3078, martinsonsms.com) / Rivers Greenhouse and Garden (4664 Highway 18, Brandon, 601-825-9816, riversgreenhouseandgarden.com)

Best HVAC: Environment Masters

168 E. Porter St., 601-519-0212, environmentmasters.com

We live in Mississippi, which means the summers can get really hot. Air conditioning helps reduce this misery and heating systems keep us warm in the winter months. However, those systems can sometimes have issues, and that is when you call someone such as this year's winner for Best HVAC, Environment Masters.

Ray J. Nalty Jr. began the company in 1957 with the goal of giving Mississippians some of the best HVAC and plumbing services in the state. Ever since the current president and owner, Raymond Nalty III, has led the company since 1991, it has grown to more than 100 employees and 65 vehicles.

The business can deal with systems such as thermostats, air filtration, ductless systems, bathroom and kitchen plumbing, and has cooling and heating maintenance plans. Environment Masters can also handle commercial HVAC, plumbing and energy management systems.

For more information, visit environmentmasters.com or find the business on Facebook. —Amber Helsel

Finalists: Buford Plumbing (5625 Hwy 18 W., 601-372-7676, bufordplumbing.net) / Dent Air Conditioning and Plumbing (200 Sheppard Road, 601-912-0535, dentairconditioning.com) / Jamie Weeks Heating and Cooling (207 Bellwood Drive, Brandon, 601-331-1447) / Mid-Mississippi Heating and Cooling (12320 Highway 18, Raymond, 601-871-0716, midmshvac.com) / Round 'Da House Home Repairs (127 E. Ford St., Suite B, Ridgeland, 601-983-8669, rounddahouse.com)

Best Plumbers: Buford Plumbing

5625 Highway18 W., 601-372-7676

This year's winner for Best Plumbers, Buford Plumbing, has been in business in central Mississippi since T.D. Buford established the company in the early 1950s. He previously served on the Mississippi State Board of Contractors for 10 years and has been on the City of Jackson Mechanical Board for more than 25 years. The current owner, Howard Buford, took ownership of the company in 1969.

In addition to repair work, Buford Plumbing performs commercial plumbing installation services for new businesses, and plumbing modifications and remodels for existing businesses. The company also offers gas and piping system tests for people moving into new homes, kitchen remodels and repairs, plumbing fixture repair, leak repair, sewer pipe replacement, gas piping installation, heater and air conditioner repair or replacement, and more.

For more information, visit bufordplumbing.net. —Dustin Cardon

Finalists: D Ray's Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning (601-278-7470) / Davis Plumbing and Gas (2031 Causey Drive, 601-540-0185, davisplumbingandgas.com) / Dent Air Conditioning (200 Sheppard Road, 601-912-0535, dentairconditioning.com) / Skeen Plumbing (220 Christopher Cove, Ridgeland, 601-856-5758, skeenplumbinggas.com) / Weiand Plumbing, Inc. (Multiple locations, 601-540-5972, weiandplumbingms.com)

Best Local Pool Service: Pool Works LLC

1139 Old Fannin Road, Suite R, Brandon, 601-706-4516, poolworksms.net

This year's Best Pool Service winner, Pool Works LLC, provides commercial and residential services to the local Jackson community.

"We're young, but we hustle," says owner Jason Bryant. "We like to transform a customer's backyard into something they can enjoy and appreciate," Butler says. "And make something that was maybe once a nightmare into an enjoyable experience."

The company can perform services such as acid washes, equipment repair, salt-water pools and weekly maintenance. The business' retail store is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. —Jenna Gibson

Finalists: AquaBlue Pool and Spa (115 Village Square, Suite I, Brandon, 601-362-6773, swimaquablue.com) / Bob's Pool Service, Inc. (5014 Highway 80 E., Pearl, 601-939-3388, 310A Highway 51 N., Ridgeland, 601-605-0308, bobspoolserviceinc.com) / CPS Pools and Spas (3776 Interstate 55 S., 601-372-0500; 120 Beaver Creek Drive, Ridgeland, 601-605-0500, cpspoolsandspas.com) / Elite Pools LLC (464 Church Road, Suite 500, Madison, 601-790-9966, elitepoolsms.com) / Paradise Pools and Spas (227 S. Pearson Road, Pearl, 601-557-2701, paradisepoolsms.com)

Best Tree Service: Big John's Tree Service

601-941-7773, bigjohnstree.net

Big John's Tree Service is a family-owned tree trimming and removal company passed down from father to son. John Roland started the business, which Jacksonians voted as this year's Best Tree Service, roughly 30 years ago, eventually passing it down to his son, Johnnie Roland. The younger Roland later changed the name of the company in honor of his father, who measured in at 6 feet, 7 inches.

Roland says the business' ethics boils down to hard work and honesty. He credits his workers for the success receiving repeat customers and good recommendations.

"I just got an outstanding crew that just makes me look really, really, really good," he says. "... We do what we say we're going to do, or we bust our tails trying to do it—and if we can't, we at least let people know why."

Big John's can handle tree and stump removal, tree trimming and pruning, and can also do maintenance of landscapes at parks, playgrounds and more. —Kristina Domitrovich

Finalists: Kip's Tree Services (7025 Highway 25, Brandon, 601-829-3748) / Matthews Tree Services (P.O. Box 720185, Byram, 601-316-8584) / Morgan Tree Services (601-668-5501, morgantreeservice.net) / Southern Tree Services (2400 McFarland Road, Raymond, 601-857-0061) / Tri-County Tree Service (1456 Douglass Drive, 601-940-5499, tricotreeservice.com)

Best Housecleaning Service: Marvelous Maids of Mississippi

700 Highway 468, Brandon, 601-631-4330

Cleaning seems to be an ever-present task in many people's lives. This year's Best Housecleaning Service winner, Marvelous Maids of Mississippi, strives to take that burden off of its clients. The business provides commercial and residential cleaning to the local Jackson community, as well as move-in and move-out cleaning. For those who are moving, the business can also help with packing. The company, which Jamela Rodgers owns, also offers real-estate property cleaning services.

Marvelous Maids of Mississippi is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and is closed on Sunday. For more information, find the business on Facebook. —Jenna Gibson

Finalists: Ceci House Cleaning LLC (601-672-6145) / Foster's Cleaning Service, LLC (7048 Old Canton Road, Suite 2009, Ridgeland, 601-291-7936, fosterscleaningservice.com) / Green Goddess Cleaning Company (601-613-6744) / J&J Professional Maids, LLC (601-983-6485, jandjprofessionalmaids.com) / Olga's Maid (580 S. Pear Orchard Road, Ridgeland, 601-952-0833)

Best Pest Control Magnolia Exterminating

multiple Locations, magnoliapest.com

With more than 46 years of experience, this year's winner for Best Pest Control, Magnolia Exterminating, can get rid of pest infestations for both residential and commercial properties.

Owner Charlie Harrell says the business' products are what distinguish his company from other exterminators, as he and staff use natural and organic products that are safe on pets and families.

Magnolia Exterminating uses baits, pest contraceptives and adulticide (a pesticide that kills adult insects rather than larvae) to safely remove unwanted insects from the area. The business performs most of its services outside with a perimeter defense to prevent home invasions.

Harrell says the company, while eliminating the pests, also strives to eliminate the diseases the pests may carry. The company has also serviced hospitals in the area for many years and work with many returning customers.

For more information, find the business on Facebook. —Logan Williamson

Finalists: Cook Lawn and Pest (524 E. College St., Clinton, 601-924-3701, cooklawnandpest.com) / Dependable Pest Service (100 First Choice Drive, Madison, 601-790-0068, dependablepest.net) / Mosquito Marshals (multiple locations, mosquitomarshals.com) / Synergy² Pest Control (327 Lake Village Drive, Madison, 601-624-6360, synergy2ms.com) / Stan's Pest Control (601-856-1749, stanspestcontrol.com)