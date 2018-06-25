10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is asking Gov. Phil Bryant to recall the Mississippi National Guard from the U.S.' southern border and refuse to send more troops.
- Less crime, better roads and more businesses will make the city better, Jacksonians say. The Jackson Free Press conducted person-on-the-street interviews, asking people what they would like to see come to the city.
- Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall hosted the 2018 Statewide Re-Entry Symposium at Christ United Methodist Church on June 21.
- About 30 Jacksonians are now official ambassadors between the local police and the community after graduating from the Jackson Police Citizen's Police Academy on June 18.
- Both David Baria and Howard Sherman received 31 percent of the total votes cast the June 5 primary election, forcing the two to a run-off. This means that 37 percent of voters who did not choose either candidate initially can sway the election on June 26.
- Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and Public Works Director Bob Miller are advocating for the Jackson City Council to hire three contractors to fill 60 public-works vacancies as sewers collapse across Jackson.
- Matthew Riley, the state re-entry coordinator, visited all 82 counties in Mississippi and found some companies willing to hire ex-offenders while others were not ready to offer those opportunities.
- In a recent interview with the Jackson Free Press, Whit Hughes did not veer far from the established Republican line his mentor Barbour made popular—low taxes, scant regulations (including on guns), no abortion rights, and less reliance on federal educational standards.
- Mississippi's chapter of the Poor People's Campaign burned a replica Confederate flag and a Mississippi flag outside the Mississippi Governor's Mansion Monday afternoon in protest of white supremacy.
- Tutus and pointe shoes were scarce during round two of the USA International Ballet Competition, as dancers performed contemporary pieces.
