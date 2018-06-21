Governor Taps Prosecutor in Mississippi Congressional Runoff

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is endorsing a prosecutor in a Republican congressional runoff.

Michael Guest of Brandon, who won 45 percent of the vote in a six-person field on June 6, announced Bryant's endorsement Wednesday. The 48-year-old district attorney for Rankin and Madison counties faces Madison Republican Whit Hughes in a runoff Tuesday. Hughes won 22 percent of the vote. The 43-year-old former state development official later worked as fundraiser for a Baptist hospital system.

Republican Bryant says Guest will be a supporter of President Donald Trump.

Hughes is criticizing Guest for refusing to debate.

Guest and Hughes are running in the 3rd District in central Mississippi. Current GOP congressman Gregg Harper isn't seeking re-election. The winner faces Democratic state Rep. Michael Ted Evans and Reform Party member Matthew Holland.