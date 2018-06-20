 July 8, 2018 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Wednesday, June 20, 2018 10:01 a.m. CDT
1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Brandon Amphitheater - Imagine Dragons w/ Grace VanderWaal 7 p.m. $59-$99

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Jeff Reynolds Band 6-9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - "Jackson Gospel Explosion" feat. Erica Campbell, Paul Porter, Jekalyn Carr & Small Fire 6 p.m. $24

Wellington’s - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

