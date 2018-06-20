July 7, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight

Belhaven Center for the Arts - "1776: The Musical" in Concert 7:30 p.m. free

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Club 43, Canton - Jason Stogner 9 p.m. $10, $15 minors

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; T-Baby midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Year of the Locust & Dark Sky Machine 8 p.m.

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Faze 4 7-10:30 p.m.

Lucky Town - "Sippin' Saturday" feat. Arn Mait'n 1-8 p.m. free

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Just Cauz 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - John Causey & the Effects 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.