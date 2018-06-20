July 7, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight
Belhaven Center for the Arts - "1776: The Musical" in Concert 7:30 p.m. free
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
Club 43, Canton - Jason Stogner 9 p.m. $10, $15 minors
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; T-Baby midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Year of the Locust & Dark Sky Machine 8 p.m.
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Faze 4 7-10:30 p.m.
Lucky Town - "Sippin' Saturday" feat. Arn Mait'n 1-8 p.m. free
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Just Cauz 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - John Causey & the Effects 9 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
