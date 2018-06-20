July 6, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Belhaven Center for the Arts - "1776: The Musical" in Concert 7:30 p.m. free

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Jason Turner 7-9 p.m.

Drago's - Hunter Gibson 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Lonn'e George & Flasche midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10:30 p.m.

Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

Martin's - Back in Black (AC/DC tribute) 10 p.m. $20 advance $25 door

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Jonathan Alexander 7 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Live Music 8:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.