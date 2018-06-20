July 6, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Belhaven Center for the Arts - "1776: The Musical" in Concert 7:30 p.m. free
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Jason Turner 7-9 p.m.
Drago's - Hunter Gibson 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Lonn'e George & Flasche midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10:30 p.m.
Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Martin's - Back in Black (AC/DC tribute) 10 p.m. $20 advance $25 door
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Jonathan Alexander 7 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Live Music 8:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
