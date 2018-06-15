June 30, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
CS's - A Deer A Horse w/ Kicking & Bad Magic 8 p.m.-midnight
Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Kern Pratt 7-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Sherman Lee Dillon & the MS Sound midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
LD's Kitchen, Vicksburg - Big A & the Allstars 8 p.m.-midnight $10
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Steele Heart 3:30-7:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Live Music 9 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus