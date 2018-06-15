June 29, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Bonny Blair's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Dagnabbit 7-9 p.m.
Drago's - Brandon Greer 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Sherman Lee Dillon & the MS Sound midnight $10
The Flamingo - "Country Cousinz Concert Series: JXN vs. North MS" feat. Metaphive, TDot VDot, Kayoh, Sippi Queen, Remidee Effect, Mac Corleone, Fred Nice & Jay DaSkreet 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Crooked Creek 7-10 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
Old Capitol Inn - Stevie Cain 7 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Sonny Duo 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $5; Todd Smith 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Live Music 8:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
