Father’s Day: Things to Do

You'll have no shortage of great things to do in the Jackson metro for Father's Day this year. Here's just a few that the JFP has picked out.

Brunch

Wellington's Buffet (Hilton Jackson, 1001 E. County Line Road, 601-957-2800, Hilton-jackson.com)

Wellington's Buffet at the Hilton will have a Father's Day brunch on Sunday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 601-957-2800 ext. 7003.

1908 Provisions (734 Fairview St., fairviewinn.com)

On Sunday, June 17, 1908 Provisions will have a Father's Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event includes a breakfast buffet, carving station, vegetables, side dishes, a salad bar, an ice cream bar and more. For information, find 1908 Provisions on Facebook. To make reservations, call 601-948-3429 ext. 305.

Char Restaurant (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 142, 601-956-9562, charrestaurant.com)

When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Babalu Tapas & Tacos (622 Duling Ave., Suite 106, 601-366-5757, eatbabalu.com)

When: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 244, 601-982-8111, bravobuzz.com)

When: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Estelle Wine Bar & Bistro (The Westin Jackson, 407 S. Congress St., 769-235-8400, estellejackson.com)

When: Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.

Saltine Restaurant (622 Duling Ave., Suite 201, 601-982-2899, saltinerestaurant.com)

When: Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Iron Horse Grill (320 W. Pearl St., 601-398-0151, theironhorsegrill.com)

When: Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Table 100 (100 Ridge Way, Flowood, 601-420-4202, tableonehundred.com)

When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TREATS

Nandy's Candy (1220 E. Northside Drive, Suite 380, 601-362-9553, nandyscandy.com)

For Father's Day, Nandy's Candy has chocolate golfballs, "POP" and "DAD" chocolate letters, chocolate tool boxes, fudge, chocolate- and caramel-covered popcorn, caramel, smores, chocolate fish, peanut clusters and more. For more information on sweetness for Dad, find the business on Facebook.

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop (1220 E. Northside Drive, 769-257-5737, buttermilkskypie.com)

For Father's Day, Buttermilk Sky will have a King of the Day signature pie stack, where fathers can choose one, two or three types of pies, which include ones such as apple, southern buttermilk and chocolate meringue. For more information, find the business on Facebook.

The Jackson Zoo (2918 W. Capitol St., 601-352-2580, jacksonzoo.org)

On Sunday, June 17, fathers will get in for half-off regular admission ($10.25) with a paid child ($7.25) or regular adult admission. For more information, visit jacksonzoo.org.

For more events on and around Father's Day, see jfpevents.com.