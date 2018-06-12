Mantle. Red Balloon Project Launch Party, Same Kind of Different at Alamo Theatre and Mississippi Barber Academy Grand Opening

Mantle. City Club + Inc.ubator, a co-working space in the Duling Hall building (622 Duling Ave.), is hosting a members-only event called "Summer Solstice" at Highland Village on Thursday, June 21, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. to celebrate the launch of the Red Balloon Project, Mantle.'s new professional network initiative.

As part of the project, Mantle. will place a red balloon at a partner business for every 50 people that join the City Club's digital membership tier in a particular city, with up to 20 balloons going out in phase one. Any City Club member who makes a purchase at a business with a red balloon in the following week will be entered into a drawing for a $100 prize.

Then, Mantle. will begin placing brass balloons for every 100 people who join in a given city, with up to four balloons and $1,000 prize drawings. There will also be a drawing for a single $2,500 prize after all the red and brass balloon giveaways. After a participating city closes its digital membership, Mantle. will still release a $100 digital "pearl" once a month to a random group. For more information, visit https://www.growatmantle.com/red-balloon-project.

The "Summer Solstice party" is free to members and their guests, and will feature live music, games, craft beer, cocktails and more. For more information or to sign up to become a member, call 601-362-2444, and visit growatmantle.com or Mantle.'s Facebook page.

Alamo Theatre Screens "Same Kind of Different as Me"

The Alamo Theatre (333 N. Farish St.) will host screenings of "Same Kind of Different as Me" from Friday, June 15, through Sunday, June 17.

The film tells the true story of author and film producer Ron Hall's meeting with a homeless man named Denver Moore, and how their friendship helped save Hall's relationship with both his wife and his father.

A portion of the movie was filmed on Farish Street and other parts of Jackson, and ultimately raised $20 million to remodel the Central United Methodist Church community center as a service to Jackson's homeless community.

"Same Kind of Different as Me" screens on Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. The Alamo will also host a 2 p.m. reception on Sunday. Admission is $5 per person.

For more information, call 601-352-3365 or visit the Alamo Theater's Facebook page.

Mississippi Barber Academy Holds Grand Opening

Mississippi Barber Academy (5420 Interstate 55 N. Frontage Road) is holding a grand opening celebration on Friday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During the event, the academy will offer $5 haircuts, as well as registration discounts for prospective students. Visitors can also enjoy refreshments and a live broadcast from radio station WJMI 99JAMS, and enter to win door prizes.

For more information on the Mississippi Barber Academy, including course options, graduation requirements, financial aid and more, call 601-487-1622, visit mississippibarberacademy.com or find the academy on Facebook.