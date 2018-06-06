June 24, 2018 - Sunday

1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - Amand Shires w/ Early James & the Latest 7:30 p.m. $20 advance $25 day of
Kathryn's - Live Music 6 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd noon-4 p.m.; Live Music
Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.
Soul Wired Cafe - Reggae Sundays 4-11 p.m. $5
Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.
Wellington’s - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
