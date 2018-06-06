June 23, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
Club 43, Canton - Alex Butler 9 p.m. $10 admission $15 minors
Club 601 - Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes w/ Regulo Caro 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Stevie J Blues midnight $10
Fenian's - Johnnie B. Sanders & Ms. Iretta 10 p.m. free
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Splendid Chaos 9 p.m. $10
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
LD's Kitchen, Vicksburg - Kimble Funchess Blues 8 p.m.-midnight $10
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Soulshine, Flowood - Casey Phillips 7 p.m.
Spacecamp - "Summer Camp" feat. Live Music noon-midnight $25 two-day pass
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Live Music 9 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
