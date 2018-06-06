 June 23, 2018 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

June 23, 2018 - Saturday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, June 6, 2018
0

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Club 43, Canton - Alex Butler 9 p.m. $10 admission $15 minors

Club 601 - Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes w/ Regulo Caro 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Stevie J Blues midnight $10

Fenian's - Johnnie B. Sanders & Ms. Iretta 10 p.m. free

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Splendid Chaos 9 p.m. $10

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

LD's Kitchen, Vicksburg - Kimble Funchess Blues 8 p.m.-midnight $10

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Soulshine, Flowood - Casey Phillips 7 p.m.

Spacecamp - "Summer Camp" feat. Live Music noon-midnight $25 two-day pass

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Live Music 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

