June 22, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Brandon Amphitheater - Alan Jackson w/ Randy Houser 7:30 p.m. $45-$85
Burgers & Blues - Travelin' Jane Duo 6-10 p.m.
Center Stage of MS - "I Wanna Tour Showcase" 8 p.m. $10 spectators
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Club 43, Canton - Lovin Ledbetter 9 p.m. $10 admission $15 minors
Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Jacob Lipking 7-9 p.m.
Drago's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Fred T midnight $10
Fenian's - Round Pegs Duo 10 p.m. free
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
Kemistry - DJ Trigga
Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Martin's - Wrong Way (Sublime tribute) w/ Crane 10 p.m. $10
Old Capitol Inn - Lee Harrington 7 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Ben Payton 7 p.m.
Spacecamp - "Summer Camp" feat. Live Music 8 p.m.-midnight $25 two-day pass
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram 8:30 p.m.
Wasabi - "Trap & Paint" feat. DJ Kujho & the Nasty Sho $10 party $35 party & painting
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
