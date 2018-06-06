 June 22, 2018 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

June 22, 2018 - Friday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, June 6, 2018 2:46 p.m. CDT
0

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Brandon Amphitheater - Alan Jackson w/ Randy Houser 7:30 p.m. $45-$85

Burgers & Blues - Travelin' Jane Duo 6-10 p.m.

Center Stage of MS - "I Wanna Tour Showcase" 8 p.m. $10 spectators

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Club 43, Canton - Lovin Ledbetter 9 p.m. $10 admission $15 minors

Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Jacob Lipking 7-9 p.m.

Drago's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Fred T midnight $10

Fenian's - Round Pegs Duo 10 p.m. free

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

Kemistry - DJ Trigga

Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

Martin's - Wrong Way (Sublime tribute) w/ Crane 10 p.m. $10

Old Capitol Inn - Lee Harrington 7 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Ben Payton 7 p.m.

Spacecamp - "Summer Camp" feat. Live Music 8 p.m.-midnight $25 two-day pass

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram 8:30 p.m.

Wasabi - "Trap & Paint" feat. DJ Kujho & the Nasty Sho $10 party $35 party & painting

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

