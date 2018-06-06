Best of Jackson: Health Care

When summer rolls around, people often look at their overall wellness more carefully. Of course, taking care of yourself is about a lot more than your beach body. The Jackson Free Press recently put out a pop-up ballot to let Jacksonians vote for the doctors, dentists, surgeons and more that help them stay healthy. Here are the results.

Best Dentist; Best Pediatric Dentist: LaMonica Davis Taylor

(Smiles on Broadway Dental Care, 5442 Watkins Drive, 601.665.4996)

Best Dentist finalists: April Watson-Stringfellow (Watson Family Dental, 2181 Henry Hill Drive, 601-922-1171, watsonfamilydental.com) / Matthew Harris (Mississippi Smiles Dentistry, 1189 E. County Line Road, Suite 1010, 601-308-2022, mississippismilesdentistry.com) / Peter Boswell (Boswell Family Dental Care, 1513 Lakeland Drive, Suite 201, 601-366-1242) / Terrance Ware (Terrance Ware Family Dental, 5800 Ridgewood Road, Suite 104, 769-251-5909)

Best Pediatric Dentist finalists: Emily Dasinger Heitzman (Magnolia Family Dental Care, 112 S. Maple St., Ridgeland, 601-707-5585, magnoliafdc.com) / Henry Cook (Pediatric Dentistry of Brandon, 142 Gateway Dr., Brandon, 601.824.1950, pediatricdentistryofbrandon.com) / Jerrick Rose (The Pediatric Dental Studio, 201 Riverwind Drive, Pearl, 601-965-9549, thepediatricdentalstudio.com) / Tiffany Green (Southern Smiles Pediatric Dentistry, 101 Luckney Station, Flowood, 601-992-8000, yoursouthernsmile.com)

Best Doctor: Justin Turner

(TurnerCare LLC, 2135 Henry Hill Drive, 601-398-2335, turnercarems.com)

Finalists D'Ellia McKinney-Evans (Odom's Eye Care-Optical, 1461 Canton Mart Road, Suite A, 601-977-0272, odomseyecare.com) / Carrie Nash (Baptist Medical Clinic, 1490 W. Government St., Suite 10, 601-825-1936, mbhs.org) / Kimberly Smash (Prolific Health and Wellness, 2675 River Ridge Drive, 601-718-0308) / Patrick Boler (Magnolia Dermatology, 815 Highway 80 E., Clinton, 601-910-3004, magnoliaderm.org) / Timothy Quinn (Quinn Healthcare, PLLC, 768 N. Avery Blvd., Ridgeland, 601-487-6482, quinntotalhealth.com)

Best Nurse Practitioner: Alisha McArthur Wilkes

(Quinn Healthcare, PLLC, 768 Avery Blvd. N., Ridgeland, 601-487-6482)

Finalists Bethany Edwards (TrustCare Express Medical Clinics, 4880 Interstate 55 N., 601-487-9199, feelbetterfester.com) / Kelly Engelmann (Enhanced Wellness Living, 115 W. Jackson St., Suite 1E, Ridgeland, 601-202-5978; 1855 Lakeland Drive, Suite M10, 601-202-5978; enhancedwellness.com) / Rochelle Sandifer (Family Health Care Clinic, 1307 Airport Road, Building 2, Flowood, 601-936-3485) / Skye Gray (Mississippi Medical Aesthetics, 111 Fountains Blvd., Madison, 601-790-9427, msnewyou.com) / Tracy Rhinewalt (TrustCare Express Medical Clinics, 768 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland, 601-499-0022)

Best Cosmetic Surgeon: Scott Runnels

(Runnels Center, 1055 River Oaks Drive, Flowood, 601-398-9903, runnelscenter.com)

Finalists Dev ManiSundaram (The Face & Body Center, 2550 Flowood Drive, Flowood, 601-202-4294, faceandbodycenter.com) / Jep Cole (Cole Facial Clinic & Skin Care, 1030 N. Flowood Drive, Flowood, 601.933.2004) / Shelby Brantley (The Face & Body Center, 2550 Flowood Drive, Flowood, 601.202.4294, faceandbodycenter.com) / Stephen Davidson (The Face & Body Center, 2550 Flowood Drive, Flowood, 601.202.4294)

Best Chiropractor: Laura Stubbs

(Body in Balance Healthcare, 5472 Watkins Drive, Suite C, 601-376-5636)

Finalists Billie King (Armstrong-King Chiropractic, 2014 Raymond Road, Suite A, 601-373-1310, Armstrong-king.com) / Clayton Pitts (Norville Chiropractic Clinic, 1000 Lakeland Square, Suite 400, Flowood, 601-398-9412, flowoodchiropracticcare.com) / Daniel Garvey (Garvey Back & Neck Clinic, 766 Lakeland Drive, Suite B, 601-982-2916, betterdisc.com) / R.A. Foxworth (Foxworth Chiropractic, 2470 Flowood Drive, Suite 125, Flowood, 601.932.9201, foxworth.com)

Best Urgent Care: Baptist Medical Clinic

(multiple locations, baptistmedicalclinics.org)

Finalists Corner Clinic Urgent Care (132 Lakeland Heights Blvd., Suite A, Flowood, 601.992.0004, cornerclinicurgentcare.com) / MEA Medical Clinics (multiple locations, meamedicalclinics.com) / TrustCare Express Medical Clinics (multiple locations, feelbetterfaster.com)

Best Specialty Clinic: TrustCare Heart Clinic

(1067 Highland Colony Pkwy., Suite G, Ridgeland, 601.707.3490)

Finalists Armstrong-King Chiropractic (2014 Raymond Road, Suite A, 601-373-1310, Armstrong-king.com) / Magnolia Dermatology (815 Highway 80 E., Clinton, 601-910-3004, magnoliaderm.org) / Specialized Physical Therapy (533B Keyway Drive, Flowood; 113 W. Jackson St., Ridgeland; specializedptms.com, 601-420-0717) / The Headache Center (1000 Highland Colony Pkwy., Suite 7205, Ridgeland, 601-366-0855, mississippimigrainecenter.com) / The Strength Center Physical Therapy (4435 Mangum Dr., Suite A, Flowood, 601-932-0305, thestrengthcenter.org)

Best Hospital: St Dominic Hospital

(969 Lakeland Drive, 601-200-2000, stdom.com)

Finalists Baptist Health Systems (multiple locations, mbhs.org) Batson Children's Hospital (2500 N. State St., 601-815-8010) / Merit Health Central (1850 Chadwick Drive, 601-376-1000) / University of Mississippi Medical Center (2500 N. State St., 601-984-1000)

Best Physical Therapy: Paul Jerome Foster

(Specialized Physical Therapy, 533B Keyway Drive, Flowood;113 W. Jackson St., Suite 1A, 601-420-0717, specializedptms.com)

Finalists Angela Cason (The Strength Center Physical Therapy, 4435 Mangum Drive, Suite A, Flowood, 601-932-0305, thestrengthcenter.org) / Candias Davis (Medicomp Physical Therapy, 1129 Highway 35 S. Suite 2, Forest, 601-469-3320) / Kathy McColumn (McColumn Physical Therapy, 5225 Highway 18 W., Suite C, 601-487-8456) / Mark Ware (The Strength Center Physical Therapy, 4435 Mangum Drive, Flowood, 601-932-0360, thestrengthcenter.org)

Best Cosmetic Dentist: Deirdra Jones-Snell

(Ridgewood Smiles Dentistry, 5800 Ridgewood Road, Suite 105, 601-398-2934, ridgewoodsmilesdentistry.com)

Finalists Brock Westover (Westover Dental Associates, 2550 Flowood Drive, Suite 401, Flowood, 601-936-2144, westoverdentalassociates.com) / Clayton Grubbs (Clinton Dental Care, 736 Clinton Pkwy., Clinton, 601-488-4086, clintondentalcarems.com) / Gary Keeler (Gary Keeler DDS, 1000 Lakeland Square Ext., Suite 700, Flowood, 601-936-3555) / Stewart Strange (Mississippi Dental Center, 4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 235, 601-987-8722, paulastewartdmd.com)

Best Orthodontist: Chandra Minor

(Smile Design Orthodontics, 201 Riverwind Drive, 601-965-9561, smiledesignorthoms.com)

Finalists Eugene Brown (Smiles By Design, 5800 Ridgewood Road, Suite 103, 601-957-1711; 125 Jones St., Madison, 601-853-0303) / G. Dodd Brister Jr. (Brister Orthodontics, 3007 Greenfield Road, Pearl, 601-824-5878, bristerothodontics.com) / Priscilla Jolly (Jolly Orthodontics, 1000 Highland Colony Pkwy., Ridgeland, 601-605-2400) / William P. Edgar (Dr. William Edgar, 101 Avalon Court, Brandon, 601-919-1990)

Best Women's Clinic: Jackson Healthcare for Women

(291 E. Layfair Drive, 601-936-9190, jhcfw.com)

Finalists East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, PA (1020 River Oaks Drive, Suite 320, 601-936-1400, eastlakelandobgyn.com) / Southern Women's Health (1020 River Oaks Drive, Suite 310, 601-932-5006, swhealth.net) / The Woman's Clinic (501 Marshall St., Suite 400; 401 Baptist Drive, Suite 402; 601-354-0869, twc-ms.com) / Women's Health Associates PLLC (1050 River Oaks Drive, Flowood, 601-420-0134)

Best Optometrist/Ophthalmologist: Tonyatta Hairston

(EnVision Eye Care & Optical Boutique, 1316 N. State St., 601-987-3937, 987eyes.com)

Finalists Christopher Bullin (Mississippi EyeCare Associates, 404 Riverwind Drive, Suite B1, Pearl, 601-398-3000; 310 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave., Suite 300, 601-366-9020; 7118 Siwell Road, Suite B, Byram, 601-373-0354, mseyecare.org) / Curtis Whittington (Jackson Eye Associates, PLLC, 1200 N. State St., Suite 330, 601-353-2020) / D'Ellia McKinney-Evans (Odom's Eye Care-Optical, 1461 Canton Mart Road, Suite A, 601-977-0272, odomseyecare.com) / Marjorie McLin Lenoir (Reflections Vision Center, 101-C Lexington Drive, Madison, 601-605-4423, reflectionsvisioncenter.com) / Leslie Bear (Leslie H. Bear MD, 1815 Hospital Drive, Suite 462, 601-373-0594, merithealthcentral.com)