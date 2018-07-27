Aug. 22, 2018 - Wednesday

Alumni House - Johnny Crocker 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Barry Leach 6-9 p.m.
Duling Hall - The Marcus King Band w/ Bishop Gunn 8 p.m. $15 advance $20 door
Hal & Mal's - Swear Tapes w/ Fides 8 p.m. $10
Kathryn's - Gator Trio 6:30 p.m.
McClain - Zack Bridges 6:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Robin Blakeney 6-10 p.m.
Shucker's - Proximity 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus