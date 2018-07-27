 Aug. 22, 2018 - Wednesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Aug. 22, 2018 - Wednesday

By JFP Staff Friday, July 27, 2018 8:48 a.m. CDT
Alumni House - Johnny Crocker 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Barry Leach 6-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - The Marcus King Band w/ Bishop Gunn 8 p.m. $15 advance $20 door

Hal & Mal's - Swear Tapes w/ Fides 8 p.m. $10

Kathryn's - Gator Trio 6:30 p.m.

McClain - Zack Bridges 6:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Robin Blakeney 6-10 p.m.

Shucker's - Proximity 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.

