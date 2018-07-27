 Aug. 20, 2018 - Monday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Aug. 20, 2018 - Monday

By JFP Staff Friday, July 27, 2018 8:45 a.m. CDT
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - Central MS Blues Society (rest.) 7 p.m. $5

Kathryn's - Barry Leach 6:30 p.m.

McClain - Doug Hurd 6:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Chad Perry Duo 6-10 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

