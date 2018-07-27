Aug. 18, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Doe's Eat Place - Big Earl from Pearl 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Duling Hall - "With Friends Like These...—An Evening for James Patterson" feat. The Windbreakers, Used Goods, Beat Temptation, Lee Barber, Radio London, BARK. & Wyatt Waters 7 p.m. $10 advance $15 door

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mell & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; T-Baby midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Louis "Gearshifter" Youngblood 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Jay Wadsworth 7 p.m.

LD's Kitchen, Vicksburg - Stanley Dixon Jr. 8 p.m.-midnight $10

Martin's - Davis Coen & the Downstream Drifters 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Travelin' Jane 2-6 p.m.; Jason Turner Band 7-11 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - The Axe-identals 3:30 p.m.; Faze 4 8 p.m. $5; Shayne Weems 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.