Aug. 17, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Doe's Eat Place - Stace & Cassie 7-9 p.m.
Drago's - Greenfish 6-9 p.m.
Duling Hall - Rock Eupora Album Release Show w/ TW!NS & Newscast 8 p.m. $7 advance $10 door
F. Jones Corner - Smokestack Lightnin' midnight $10
The Flamingo - Alfred Banks w/ Yung Jewelz & Jo'de BOY 8 p.m. $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Barry Leach 7-10 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - John Bull Band 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Faze 4 7 p.m.
Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Martin's - Winston Ramble 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Lovin Ledbetter 7-11 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Route 471 - Phil & Trace 7 p.m.
Shucker's - Sonny Brooks 5:30 p.m.; Lovin Ledbetter 8 p.m. $5; Billy Maudlin 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Thalia Mara Hall - Lyle Lovett & His Large Band 8 p.m. $30.50-$75.50
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
