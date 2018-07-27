 Aug. 17, 2018 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Aug. 17, 2018 - Friday

By JFP Staff Friday, July 27, 2018
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Doe's Eat Place - Stace & Cassie 7-9 p.m.

Drago's - Greenfish 6-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - Rock Eupora Album Release Show w/ TW!NS & Newscast 8 p.m. $7 advance $10 door

F. Jones Corner - Smokestack Lightnin' midnight $10

The Flamingo - Alfred Banks w/ Yung Jewelz & Jo'de BOY 8 p.m. $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Barry Leach 7-10 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - John Bull Band 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Faze 4 7 p.m.

Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

Martin's - Winston Ramble 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Lovin Ledbetter 7-11 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Route 471 - Phil & Trace 7 p.m.

Shucker's - Sonny Brooks 5:30 p.m.; Lovin Ledbetter 8 p.m. $5; Billy Maudlin 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - Lyle Lovett & His Large Band 8 p.m. $30.50-$75.50

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

