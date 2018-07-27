 Aug. 16, 2018 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Aug. 16, 2018 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Friday, July 27, 2018 8:41 a.m. CDT
Bonny Blair's - Sid Thompson 6-10 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Hunter Gibson 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Brian Jones 6-9 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - John Causey 6 p.m.

McClain - Joseph LaSalla 6:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Marvin Curtis 6-10 p.m.

Shucker's - Lovin Ledbetter 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

