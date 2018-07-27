Aug. 16, 2018 - Thursday

Bonny Blair's - Sid Thompson 6-10 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Hunter Gibson 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Brian Jones 6-9 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - John Causey 6 p.m.
McClain - Joseph LaSalla 6:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Marvin Curtis 6-10 p.m.
Shucker's - Lovin Ledbetter 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus