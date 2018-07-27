Aug. 11, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
Doe's Eat Place - Joe Carroll 6:30-8:30 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mell & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Sherman Lee Dillon & the MS Sound midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Blues Perfect Connection 8 p.m.
Kathryn's - Lucky Hand Blues Band 7 p.m.
LD's Kitchen, Vicksburg - Straighten It Out 8 p.m.-midnight $10
Martin's - Kalu & the Electric Joint 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Steele Heart 2-6 p.m.; Faze 4 7-11 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Big Al & the Heavyweights 3:30 p.m.; Ian Faith 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
Comments
