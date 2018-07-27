Aug. 10, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Doe's Eat Place - Jacob Lipking 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Drago's - Chris Gill 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Sherman Lee Dillon & the MS Sound midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Crooked Creek 7-10 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Eric Deaton Blues 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Chasin' Dixie 7 p.m.
Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Martin's - Hyndesight (The Pretenders tribute) w/ Ainsley 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Road Hogs 7-11 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Route 471 - Chad Wesley 7 p.m.
Shucker's - Barry Leach 5:30 p.m.; Ian Faith 8 p.m. $5; Topher Brown 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus