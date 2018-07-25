Reinventing the Release Plan

Jackson has long been a source of great original music, but much of that takes place in the realm of independent artists. Without the financial support and connections of a record label, getting the word out about a new recording project is no easy task. We at the JFP decided to put together some tips for local artists and bands looking to maximize the reach of their next new release.

• Get ahead of yourself. Your next album, single or mixtape shouldn't be finished before you to start coming up with interesting ways to build hype. Brainstorm early and often. A fun, creative release strategy may even affect what you record.

• Get a helping hand. If you're a fully DIY artist, all the more reason to invite outside opinions. Having artistic vision doesn't mean ignoring other voices. You may also know someone better suited for a task, whether it's artwork, social-media strategy or a particularly tricky guitar part.

• Get honest. This may sting a bit, but it is absolutely worth considering if you want your next release to feel as polished as possible. Maybe that song you spent two months fine-tuning just isn't all that great. Be willing to let it go. You may even come back to it one day with better results.

• Get persnickety. Details make a difference. Be proactive on the track order, font choices and minutiae you haven't put much thought into. Consider your song titles, along with images and ideas they might elicit. Just don't get so caught up in details that you ignore common courtesy.

• Get good. I don't mean at your instrument (although, yeah, do that). I mean at the process of releasing music. Research. Pay attention to other artists, see what works and learn to apply it.

• Get creative. Your music is an expression of your creativity, so why be stale in how you share it with the world? Put yourself into your release plan. Do you love sports, video games or comics? Find a way to incorporate them.

• Get it done. Build anticipation, but wait until you have the completed project in to officially announce it. Don't set a release date you'll need to move. Fans will lose interest if the goalposts keep moving.

• Get media savvy. Put your best foot forward. Have a professional-looking, proofread press release with the necessary information. Only email blogs, radio stations, print publications, etc., that are a good fit. You can save your time and theirs.