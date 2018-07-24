Soul Wired in Fondren, Yoga in the Park and Partners Worldwide

Stacey “Soul” Winters, owner of Soul Wired Café, officially reopened her business in Fondren on June 1 following a soft opening in March.

Soul Wired originally opened on Millsaps Avenue in Midtown in 2010 and closed for the move in summer 2017. The café’s new home is at 4147 North View Plaza Drive, just behind the H&R Block building.

“This has been a positive move so far, and I'm grateful to be in Fondren,” Winters told the Jackson Free Press. “I feel welcome and look forward to growing my business in the area. The new location is smaller in size, but larger on events and its place in the community. Here, I can plan out more poetry and event workshops than I used to and host more local bands.”

Winters is currently working on renovating the kitchen area over the next two months and plans to introduce menu items such as vegan sandwiches, pastries, salads and more.

Soul Wired regularly hosts local artists and musicians, and has both indoor and outdoor seating, including an outdoor patio and stage. The café also offers happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., featuring $2 beers and $5 glasses of wine.

Soul Wired will hold the latest installment of its erotic poetry series, “Mindgasm,” at 9 p.m. this Saturday, July 28. The open-mic-style event is for mature audiences and features local poets of all experience levels presenting their work. Admission is $10 per person or $8 in advance at eventbrite.com.

On Aug. 4, the venue will host “The Big Fondren Rock Show” at 8 p.m. with performances from Memphis artist Commander Keen and local bands Surfwax and Evil Engines. The event will have a $5 cover charge. Winters said this will be the first in a series of rock shows that she plans to hold two Saturdays a month in support of local music.

In addition to its event offerings, Soul Wired also features an on-site vegetable garden, Weezie and Anna’s Community Garden. Winters is seeking donations of soil, seeds and plants, as well as volunteers, to help with the project.

Soul Wired is currently open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. At the end of August, Winters said she plans to expand its hours of operation Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The daytime hours will give folks a chance to come in, sit down and have coffee and pastries while using the WiFi or listening to music,” she said.

For more information, call 601-760-5430 or find Soul Wired Café on Facebook.

Yoga in the Park with the Mississippi Braves

The Mississippi Braves will host a new event called “Yoga in the Park” at Trustmark Park (1 Braves Blvd., Pearl) on Sunday, July 29, after the team’s 5 p.m. game against the Birmingham Barons.

Yoga in the Park will feature a one-hour yoga class in the outfield immediately after the game. Tara Blumenthal, owner and lead trainer of Tara Yoga (200 Park Circle Drive, Suite 4, Flowood), will be the instructor.

Fans who wish to participate must preregister for the event. Registration is open to the first 50 fans ages 14 and older. Participants must bring their own yoga mats.

Tickets for the event are $25 each, and include one field-level seat at the game, the yoga class and a piece of Mississippi Braves merchandise. Tickets are available at the Mississippi Braves box office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by phone at 888-BRAVES4. For more information, visit milb.com.

Partners Worldwide Entrepreneur Training Course

Denny Vander Molen, owner of Jackson-based construction equipment distributor Vermeer MidSouth, will be hosting a 12-week entrepreneurial training course in Clinton on behalf of Partners Worldwide.

Molen is a business affiliate with Partners Worldwide, which is an international Christian nonprofit that works to alleviate poverty around the globe through business and entrepreneurship while connecting with local business leaders and institutions.

The training course will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays from Aug. 20 through Nov. 12 at the mission and ministry campus of Morrison Heights Baptist Church (201 Morrison Drive, Clinton). The classes will cover business management, finances, marketing, ethical business practices, bookkeeping and accounting, banking, insurance and creating a business plan, among other topics.

“Our goal here is to train aspiring entrepreneurs to develop a sustainable business built on a good foundation,” Molen said. “We’ll give the attendees basic information on putting together a good business along with having a solid business model and business worldview.”

Admission to the 12-week course is $200 per person. For more information or to register, call Molen at 601-720-8830 or email denny@vermeermidsouth.com. For more information on Partners Worldwide, visit partnersworldwide.org.