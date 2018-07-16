 10 Local Stories of the Week | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

10 Local Stories of the Week

Melinda Medina, a community organizer for the Mississippi Immigrants’ Rights Alliance, speaks at a rally to end family separation on June 30.

Melinda Medina, a community organizer for the Mississippi Immigrants’ Rights Alliance, speaks at a rally to end family separation on June 30. Photo by Marie Weidmayer

By Dustin Cardon Monday, July 16, 2018 6 a.m. CDT
There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:

  1. Gov. Phil Bryant and Attorney General Jim Hood, along with Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann are defendants in a lawsuit alleging African American votes are diluted in State Senate District 22.
  2. The City's new communications manager, Candice Cole, led a press conference on July 11, 2018, to talk about the City's new approach to interlocal agreements with the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.
  3. Jackson Public Schools organized a "Stuff the Bus" campaign to provide school supplies to JPS teachers for the 2018-2019 school year.
  4. Melinda Medina, a community organizer for the Mississippi Immigrants’ Rights Alliance, spoke at a rally to end family separation on June 30.
  5. Jackson's youngest mayor, now 35, assumed his official duties on July 3, 2017, and since then, he has been on a determined-but-rocky mission, as the world looks on.
  6. At the Downtown Design Dialogue on June 30, the City’s Planning Department displayed renderings to spark conversation around what land in front of the convention center can become.
  7. With Jackson Public Schools starting in less than a month, the City started a campaign to equip students with supplies they'll need.
  8. The State of Mississippi claims the quality of foster care is improving here despite a legal filing saying it is still not complying with court-ordered regulations.
  9. Mississippi is updating a voter registration deadline to meet a requirement of a 1993 federal law.
  10. Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday that he did not pressure the Mississippi Department of Transportation to build a $2 million road near his gated neighborhood.

