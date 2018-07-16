10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- Gov. Phil Bryant and Attorney General Jim Hood, along with Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann are defendants in a lawsuit alleging African American votes are diluted in State Senate District 22.
- The City's new communications manager, Candice Cole, led a press conference on July 11, 2018, to talk about the City's new approach to interlocal agreements with the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.
- Jackson Public Schools organized a "Stuff the Bus" campaign to provide school supplies to JPS teachers for the 2018-2019 school year.
- Melinda Medina, a community organizer for the Mississippi Immigrants’ Rights Alliance, spoke at a rally to end family separation on June 30.
- Jackson's youngest mayor, now 35, assumed his official duties on July 3, 2017, and since then, he has been on a determined-but-rocky mission, as the world looks on.
- At the Downtown Design Dialogue on June 30, the City’s Planning Department displayed renderings to spark conversation around what land in front of the convention center can become.
- With Jackson Public Schools starting in less than a month, the City started a campaign to equip students with supplies they'll need.
- The State of Mississippi claims the quality of foster care is improving here despite a legal filing saying it is still not complying with court-ordered regulations.
- Mississippi is updating a voter registration deadline to meet a requirement of a 1993 federal law.
- Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday that he did not pressure the Mississippi Department of Transportation to build a $2 million road near his gated neighborhood.
