Maxine Greenleaf, executive director of communications and marketing at Jackson State University, became president of the College Public Relations Association of Mississippi for 2018 to 2019 starting on July 1.

CPRAM is a group made up of public-relations professionals who work at colleges and universities around the state. Greenleaf originally joined the organization in 2008 while working as a communications specialist for her alma mater, Mississippi Valley State University. CPRAM elected Greenleaf as its vice president in 2017, and she is assuming her new role with the departure of predecessor Mary Margaret Busby.

As president, she will assist in organizing CPRAM'S annual conference, which is in May each year, and will provide guidance for regular business meetings until 2019.

"Going into this new position, I hope to be able to upgrade the processes CPRAM uses for things such as award entries and submissions for participants," Greenleaf told the Jackson Free Press. "I also want to get local universities more involved by educating them on what CPRAM does and getting them more representatives on our board."

Greenleaf, who is originally from Itta Bena, Miss., graduated from Leflore County High School in 1999 before attending Mississippi Valley State, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in mass communications with a focus on broadcasting in 2007. She also earned a master's degree in public relations from Kent State University in 2013 and is currently enrolled at the University of Mississippi, where she is set to graduate in 2020 with a doctorate in education.

While attending MVSU and working there as a secretary, Greenleaf also took a job in 2007 as a weekend anchor and reporter for WXVT Channel 15 in Greenville, Miss., but left the position during her senior year to focus on her studies. After graduating, she took a public affairs internship for Army Sustainment Command in Rock Island, Ill., which led her to change her career goals.

"I initially wanted to pursue a career in broadcasting, but I ended up enjoying that internship so much that I knew I wanted to switch," Greenleaf said. "I didn't know much about public relations before that internship, but after I started, I loved the spontaneity of the work and how it brought something different everyday."

After her internship ended in 2007, Greenleaf returned to MVSU, where she initially took a job as a secretary and later became the university's director of communications and marketing in 2008. She stayed with the school until 2012 when she became director of public relations for the Leflore County School District.

Greenleaf took on her position as executive director of communications and marketing for JSU in August 2017. She serves as the university's chief spokesperson and also manages operations for its communications and marketing unit, which includes digital media, photography and other areas.

In addition to her work with JSU and CPRAM, Greenleaf is currently assistant governor for Rotary District 6820 and has been since July 1, 2017, after joining Rotary in 2011. She assists Rotary with monitoring local clubs, and helps organize its membership and projects. She was also a board member for United Way during her time with the Leflore County School District, and worked with the organization's public relations committee and Day of Caring committee, which coordinates local community service projects.

Greenleaf and her husband, Eleazarus, have a 15-year-old daughter named Sydney, an 8-year-old son named Jaiden and a 1-year-old daughter named Abery.