Shining Neon Lights

The Mississippi Children's Museum will host its fifth annual Neon Night on Saturday, July 14, from 8 p.m. to midnight. The summer fundraiser for the event is open to visitors age 21 and up.

"This event is a great way to kick off the summer, revisit ... college days, dance, drink, eat and have a great time," Whitney Allen, chairwoman of social media and publicity for Neon Night, told the Jackson Free Press. "Neon Night ... just keeps getting bigger and bigger every year."

During Neon Night, museum staff will pass out glow sticks, necklaces, tambourines and bracelets, and '90s country-tribute group The Moustache Band will perform live throughout the night.

Food trucks Hog Heaven BBQ, On A Roll! Gourmet Egg Rolls and Small Time Hot Dogs will be at the museum for the event. Fondren Cellars and Cathead Vodka will host a cocktail contest, in which local restaurants The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen, The Iron Horse Grill, Barrelhouse and Fine & Dandy will each make a specialty cocktail using Cathead Vodka. Guests will vote on their favorite, and the museum will announce the winner at the end of the night.

Neon Night will also feature a raffle, with tickets for $10 each or three for $25. Those will only be available during the event, but guests do not have to be present during the drawing to win.

Tickets for Neon Night are $50 online, with a cut-off time of noon on July 13, or $55 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit mschildrensmuseum.org or find the event on Facebook.