Feb. 9, 2018 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Mike Rob & the 601 Band 8 p.m.

Castlewoods Country Club - Brian Jones 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Center Stage of MS - "Music & Love" feat. Gerald Richardson 8 p.m.-midnight $15

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Whitey Morgan w/ Shannon McNally & Channing Wilson 8 p.m. $20 admission $75 VIP

F. Jones Corner - Stevie J Blues midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Johnnie B. & Ms. Iretta 7-10 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Amanda Jones 7-10:30 p.m. free

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - Futurebirds w/ Neighbor Lady 10 p.m.

The Med Fish & Grill - Bridget Shield & Jonté Mayon 9 p.m. $10

MS Coliseum - Dixie National Rodeo feat. Frank Foster 7:30 p.m. $20-$35

Pelican Cove - Acoustic Crossroads 6 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Burnham Road 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Ben Payton 7 p.m.

St. James' Episcopal Church - "All Things Latin" feat. Dali String Quartet 6:30 p.m. $45 admission $25 students

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Live Music 8:30 p.m.

Wasabi - "The Crush: JXN's All R&B Party" feat. DJ Kujho 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $10

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.