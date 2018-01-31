Feb. 9, 2018 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Mike Rob & the 601 Band 8 p.m.
Castlewoods Country Club - Brian Jones 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Center Stage of MS - "Music & Love" feat. Gerald Richardson 8 p.m.-midnight $15
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - Whitey Morgan w/ Shannon McNally & Channing Wilson 8 p.m. $20 admission $75 VIP
F. Jones Corner - Stevie J Blues midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Johnnie B. & Ms. Iretta 7-10 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Amanda Jones 7-10:30 p.m. free
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - Futurebirds w/ Neighbor Lady 10 p.m.
The Med Fish & Grill - Bridget Shield & Jonté Mayon 9 p.m. $10
MS Coliseum - Dixie National Rodeo feat. Frank Foster 7:30 p.m. $20-$35
Pelican Cove - Acoustic Crossroads 6 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Burnham Road 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Ben Payton 7 p.m.
St. James' Episcopal Church - "All Things Latin" feat. Dali String Quartet 6:30 p.m. $45 admission $25 students
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Live Music 8:30 p.m.
Wasabi - "The Crush: JXN's All R&B Party" feat. DJ Kujho 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $10
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
