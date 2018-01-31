Feb. 8, 2018 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Anjou - Brian Smith 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
The Flamingo - Kerry Thomas 7 p.m. free
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - D'lo Trio 6-9 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.
Jackson Yacht Club - Mardi Gras Drawdown Party feat. Raphael Semmes & Jewel Bass 7 p.m.
Kathryn's - Scott Turner Trio 6:30-9:30 p.m. free
MS Coliseum - Dixie National Rodeo feat. Josh Turner 7:30 p.m. $20-$35
Pelican Cove - Hunter Gibson 6 p.m.
Quisenberry Library, Clinton - Hungrytown 6-7 p.m. free
Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Fred T & the Band 7-10:30 p.m.
