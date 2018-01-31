Feb. 14, 2018 - Wednesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Alumni House - Big Earl from Pearl 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - New Bourbon Street Jazz Band 6-9 p.m. free
Jose's, Pearl - Blake Edward Thomas 6-9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30-9:30 p.m. free
MS Coliseum - Dixie National Rodeo feat. Brett Young 7:30 p.m. $20-$35
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.
