Feb. 14, 2018 - Wednesday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, January 31, 2018 8:21 a.m. CST
Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Alumni House - Big Earl from Pearl 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - New Bourbon Street Jazz Band 6-9 p.m. free

Jose's, Pearl - Blake Edward Thomas 6-9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30-9:30 p.m. free

MS Coliseum - Dixie National Rodeo feat. Brett Young 7:30 p.m. $20-$35

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.

