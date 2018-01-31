 Feb. 13, 2018 - Tuesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Feb. 13, 2018 - Tuesday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, January 31, 2018 8:20 a.m. CST
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Mardi Gras Celebration feat. Sofa Kings 5:30-9:30 p.m. free

Duling Hall - Anderson East w/ J.S. Ondara 7:30 p.m. $20 advance $25 door

Fenian's - Open Mic 9 p.m. free

The Flamingo - "Issa Love Thang" feat. Clouds & Crayons, Yung Jewelz & Vitamin Cea 7-10 p.m. $5

Hal & Mal's - Dinner, Drinks & Jazz feat. Raphael Semmes & Friends 6-9 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Keys vs. Strings 6:30-9:30 p.m. free

Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

MS Coliseum - Dixie National Rodeo feat. Corey Smith 7:30 p.m. $20-$35

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Table 100 - Chalmers Davis 6 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »