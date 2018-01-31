Feb. 13, 2018 - Tuesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Mardi Gras Celebration feat. Sofa Kings 5:30-9:30 p.m. free
Duling Hall - Anderson East w/ J.S. Ondara 7:30 p.m. $20 advance $25 door
Fenian's - Open Mic 9 p.m. free
The Flamingo - "Issa Love Thang" feat. Clouds & Crayons, Yung Jewelz & Vitamin Cea 7-10 p.m. $5
Hal & Mal's - Dinner, Drinks & Jazz feat. Raphael Semmes & Friends 6-9 p.m. free
Kathryn's - Keys vs. Strings 6:30-9:30 p.m. free
Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
MS Coliseum - Dixie National Rodeo feat. Corey Smith 7:30 p.m. $20-$35
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Table 100 - Chalmers Davis 6 p.m.
Comments
