Feb. 10, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Mr. Sipp 8 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
CS's - Stonewalls, Jason Daniels Band and Dad & Co. 6-11 p.m. $5
Duling Hall - Shovels & Rope 8 p.m. $30 advance $35 door
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Sorrento Ussery midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Wolftrap Trio 7-10 p.m. free
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10:30 p.m. free
Martin's - Mungion 10 p.m.
Millsaps Recital Hall - New Music Jackson Festival 4-8:30 p.m. free
MS Coliseum - Dixie National Rodeo feat. Bellamy Brothers 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. $20-$35
Pelican Cove - Simpatico 6-9 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Nashville South 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
St. James' Episcopal Church - "European & American Quartets" feat. Dali String Quartet 7:30 p.m. $25 admission $5 students
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - The Good Paper of Rev. Robert Mortimer 9 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
