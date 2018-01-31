 Feb. 10, 2018 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Wednesday, January 31, 2018 8:17 a.m. CST
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Mr. Sipp 8 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

CS's - Stonewalls, Jason Daniels Band and Dad & Co. 6-11 p.m. $5

Duling Hall - Shovels & Rope 8 p.m. $30 advance $35 door

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Sorrento Ussery midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Wolftrap Trio 7-10 p.m. free

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10:30 p.m. free

Martin's - Mungion 10 p.m.

Millsaps Recital Hall - New Music Jackson Festival 4-8:30 p.m. free

MS Coliseum - Dixie National Rodeo feat. Bellamy Brothers 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. $20-$35

Pelican Cove - Simpatico 6-9 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Nashville South 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

St. James' Episcopal Church - "European & American Quartets" feat. Dali String Quartet 7:30 p.m. $25 admission $5 students

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - The Good Paper of Rev. Robert Mortimer 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

