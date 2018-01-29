Top Dem in Mississippi House Considers Run for US Senate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Democratic leader in the Mississippi state House says he is considering running for U.S. Senate this year.

Rep. David Baria of Bay St. Louis spoke Monday at a forum attended by reporters, lobbyists and others interested in government.

He said Mississippi is experiencing a "brain drain" because leaders for the past 30 years have not provided basic things people need to build successful lives, including safe roads and bridges and well-funded schools.

He questioned whether the state's low unemployment rate is connected to having fewer people in the workforce and whether wages are rising fast enough to keep up with inflation.

Republican Sen. Roger Wicker is seeking re-election this year. Baria said people have approached him about seeking the Democratic nomination.

Candidates' filing deadline is March 1.