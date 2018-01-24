Feb. 3, 2018 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Area Code 8 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - The Disco Stranglers (The Eagles tribute) 8 p.m. $20

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Fred T & the Band midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Miles Flatt 9 p.m. $10

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Jay Wadsworth 7-10:30 p.m.

Martin's - Epic Funk Brass Band 10 p.m.

MS College Aven Building - "Songs for a New World" 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. $20 adults $10 students

Offbeat - Meet & Greet feat. Dee-1 6-7 p.m. $30

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - MS Symphony's "Pops II: Stop in the Name of Love" feat. Radiance 7:30-9:30 p.m. $18-$52

Underground 119 - Magnolia Bayou 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.