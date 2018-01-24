Feb. 2, 2018 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Area Code 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Lonn'e George & Flasche midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Faze 4 7-10:30 p.m.
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - Winston Ramble 10 p.m.
MS College Aven Building - "Songs for a New World" 7 p.m. $20 adults $10 students
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Jason Turner 7-10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Lucious Spiller 8:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus