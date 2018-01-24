 Feb. 2, 2018 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Feb. 2, 2018 - Friday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, January 24, 2018 10:03 a.m. CST
Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Area Code 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Lonn'e George & Flasche midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Faze 4 7-10:30 p.m.

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - Winston Ramble 10 p.m.

MS College Aven Building - "Songs for a New World" 7 p.m. $20 adults $10 students

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Jason Turner 7-10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Lucious Spiller 8:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

