Feb. 1, 2018 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Steele Heart 6:30-9:30 p.m.
MS College Aven Building - "Songs for a New World" 7 p.m. $20 adults $10 students
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Fred T & the Band 7-10:30 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus