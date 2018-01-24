 Feb. 1, 2018 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Feb. 1, 2018 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, January 24, 2018 10:02 a.m. CST
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Steele Heart 6:30-9:30 p.m.

MS College Aven Building - "Songs for a New World" 7 p.m. $20 adults $10 students

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Fred T & the Band 7-10:30 p.m.

