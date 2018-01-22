JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi state lawmaker who has pushed women to run for office is now entering a congressional race herself.

Republican Sally Doty of Brookhaven, who is an attorney, says she wants to balance the federal budget and help President Trump with his agenda by working to reduce government regulations.

On Monday, Doty became the fourth Republican to file qualifying papers to run in central Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District. Republican incumbent Gregg Harper was first elected in 2008 and is not running this year.

The other Republicans running are Michael Guest of Brandon, who is a district attorney in two counties; businessmen Whit Hughes of Madison; and Perry Parker of Seminary.

No Democrat has yet joined the race.

Candidates' filing deadline is March 1 and party primaries are June 5.