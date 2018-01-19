JSU HBCU Film Screening, Tougaloo Receives Award, USM Nutrition Training

Jackson State University is partnering with Mississippi Public Broadcasting to host a free screening of the documentary "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities" on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 3 p.m. in JSU's Mississippi e-Center.

Stanley Nelson, the film's director, writer and producer, and co-founder of nonprofit production company Firelight Media, will serve as a guest speaker, along with JSU President William B. Bynum Jr. Nelson has directed and produced more than 12 other documentaries, including "Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution," "Freedom Summer," "Freedom Riders" and "The Murder of Emmett Till."

"Tell Them We Are Rising" explores the history of historically black colleges and universities, or HBCUS, and the influence they have had over the last 150 years.

JSU is asking people who plan to attend the screening to tweet and share photos of the event by tagging #HBCURising. To learn more about the film, visit the PBS website. View a clip of "We Are Rising" on YouTube.

Tougaloo Named Tom Joyner Foundation School of the Month

The Tom Joyner Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides HBCUs with scholarships, endowments and capacity-building enhancements, recently selected Tougaloo College as its January 2018 School of the Month and awarded scholarships to 20 students who have demonstrated academic excellence, leadership skills and community service.

Each year, the Tom Joyner Foundation selects and partners with 11 HBCUs nationwide to help raise funds for the School of the Month Initiative.

Of the 20 Tougaloo scholarship recipients, the foundation named four male students as Hercules Scholars, a distinction named in honor of founder Tom Joyner's father, the late Hercules Joyner. The scholars are Samuel Graves, a sophomore computer-science major; Simeon Williams, a sophomore psychology major; John Johnson, a junior biology major; and Benjamin Parker, a freshman economics major.

The foundation is also hosting the Tougaloo College Alumni Chapter Challenge on behalf of the university, which will give Tougaloo alumni the chance to donate to represent their alumni chapter at the school. The fundraising goal for each chapter is $3,000, and those who reach the goal will have the opportunity to record a 30-second spot presenting their chapter donation on "The Tom Joyner Morning Show."

All donations will go directly to the school and support current students in need, and the foundation will cover all necessary fees for donations. The Chapter Challenge ends at 11:59 p.m. Central Standard Time on Wednesday, Jan. 31. For more information, visit the Tom Joyner Foundation website.

USM Nutrition Training

The University of Southern Mississippi Institute for Disability Studies will host free nutrition training for people with disabilities and their families in the Hattiesburg area on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center (220 W. Front St., Hattiesburg.)

The training session will focus on the importance of eating more fruits and vegetables, cooking more meals at home and living a more active daily life.

USM will hold a pre-training recruitment event on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hattiesburg office of disabilities advocacy group LIFE of Mississippi (2101 W. 4th St., Suite 50). People planning to attend can register at the event, and receive both a free sample of healthy trail mix and a recipe to make it at home.

Nutrition is for Everyone Mississippi, a year-long regional project that the Walmart Foundation funds through the Association of University Centers on Disabilities, is providing the nutrition training. For more information or to pre-register, email Alma Ellis at alma.ellis@usm.edu or call 866-883-4474.