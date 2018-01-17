 Jan. 31, 2018 - Wednesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jan. 31, 2018 - Wednesday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, January 17, 2018 10:18 a.m. CST
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Robert King 6-10 p.m.

Shucker's - Sonny Brooks 7:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.

