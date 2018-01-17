 Jan. 30, 2018 - Tuesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jan. 30, 2018 - Tuesday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, January 17, 2018 10:17 a.m. CST
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Fenian's - Open Mic 9 p.m. free

Fitzgerald's - Joseph LaSalla 7-11 p.m.

Hilton Jackson - Ridgeland's "Jammin' at the Hall" feat. Louis Armstrong Society Jazz Band 6-9 p.m.

Kathryn's - The Jackson Gypsies 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

Offbeat - Open Mic 8 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Open Jam 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Chalmers Davis 6 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »