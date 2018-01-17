Jan. 30, 2018 - Tuesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Fenian's - Open Mic 9 p.m. free
Fitzgerald's - Joseph LaSalla 7-11 p.m.
Hilton Jackson - Ridgeland's "Jammin' at the Hall" feat. Louis Armstrong Society Jazz Band 6-9 p.m.
Kathryn's - The Jackson Gypsies 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Offbeat - Open Mic 8 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Open Jam 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Chalmers Davis 6 p.m.
