 Jan. 29, 2018 - Monday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jan. 29, 2018 - Monday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, January 17, 2018 10:15 a.m. CST
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - Central MS Blues Society (rest) 7 p.m. $5

Kathryn's - Barry Leach 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »