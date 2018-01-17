 Jan. 28, 2018 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Wednesday, January 17, 2018 10:14 a.m. CST
1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Anjou - David Keary 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

The Hideaway - Sunday Jam 4-8 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 6-9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Keys vs. Strings 4 p.m.; Hunter Gibson & Ronnie Brown 5 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Ronnie Brown 6-9 p.m.

Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

